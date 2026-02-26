Toyota bZ4X Touring Debuts with Bigger Boot & 734km Range

Toyota has introduced the Toyota bZ4X Touring in Japan, positioning it as a more practical, adventure-ready version of its electric SUV.

The Touring variant brings a clear focus on usability, offering 619 litres of boot space—around 1.4 times more than the standard model—making it better suited for family trips and outdoor gear. It also claims an impressive driving range of up to 734 km on a single charge.

In terms of size, the SUV measures 4,830 mm in length with a 2,850 mm wheelbase, giving it a strong road presence and improved cabin practicality. Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, priced at approximately JP¥5.75 million and JP¥6.4 million, respectively.

ALSO READ: Toyota RAV4 PHEV Debuts in Japan with 150km EV Range

The AWD version packs serious punch, delivering up to 280 kW and sprinting from 0–100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. It also features X-MODE—developed with Subaru Corporation—to enhance traction on rough terrain, adding a layer of off-road confidence.

Toyota has also equipped the bZ4X Touring with battery preconditioning, allowing fast charging from 10–80% in around 28 minutes even in temperatures as low as -10°C. Safety tech includes Toyota Safety Sense and Advanced Drive features.

Production takes place at Subaru’s Yajima Plant, with availability through Toyota’s KINTO subscription service starting April 2026.