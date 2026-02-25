Skoda Expands 4×4 Lineup Across ICE and EV Range

Škoda Auto has outlined its next-generation 4×4 strategy, covering six model lines: Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb, Skoda Karoq, Skoda Kodiaq, and the all-electric Skoda Elroq and Skoda Enyaq.

For combustion-engine models, Škoda employs a new electronically controlled multi-plate clutch that works in tandem with driver-assistance systems. The setup continuously adjusts torque distribution between the front and rear axles based on wheel speed, steering angle and lateral acceleration—optimising grip in real time.

Electric 4×4 variants adopt a dual-motor layout, with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor at the rear and an asynchronous motor at the front. With no mechanical link between axles, torque delivery is managed purely through software. The Elroq and Enyaq 4×4 are available in 210 kW (85x) and 250 kW (RS) outputs. In 2025, Škoda delivered nearly 7,000 Elroq 4×4s and over 30,000 Enyaq 4×4 units, led by strong demand in Germany, Norway and the UK.

Among ICE models, the Kodiaq leads in AWD adoption, with 39% of EU registrations in 2025 opting for 4×4. The Superb followed at 29%, with the 2.0 TDI 142 kW variant proving most popular. The Kodiaq also offers up to 2.5 tonnes of towing capacity, depending on specification.

Demand for Škoda’s 4×4 range remains strongest in Alpine and Nordic regions, including Switzerland, Norway, Germany and Poland—markets where traction and all-weather capability matter most.