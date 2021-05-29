The Triber sub-compact MPV has been a hugely successful product for Renault in India. The Triber is India’s first and only MPV with a modular seating arrangement, where the third row of seats can be completely removed to liberate more boot space. There are no other MPVs, or any vehicle, under 4 meters that offer the level of versatility as the Triber does. Its been about two years since Renault launched the Triber in India, and although the carmaker rolled out a subtle update for the sub-compact MPV earlier this year, here we have a speculative rendering of the Renault Triber facelift when it eventually hits the market.

This rendering of the Renault Triber facelift has been imagined by digital rendering artist Shoeb R. Kalania, and uploaded on his Youtube channel. The facelifted model in this rendering looks a lot more in-line with the design of some of Renault's global models. The grille is much larger and bolder, and features new detailing along with a chrome garnish at the bottom. The headlamp design has been completely revised, now featuring a bulkier design instead of the angular design of the current model. Not only is it larger than before, but it also features full-LED lighting with new LED DRLs that look quite striking.

Also Read : Beige Upholstery with Faux Wood Trim on Renault Kiger - Yay or Nay?

Lower down, the front bumper has also received a comprehensive makeover. The fog lamps are completely new and also feature a new chrome garnish. They are deep set in the front bumper, giving the bumper a more chiseled and muscular look. The central air dam on the bumper is larger as well and it gets a revised skid plate and new mesh detailing. As no facelift is complete without a new set of wheels, the Renault Triber facelift in this rendering has been specced with new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. As stock, the Triber only gets 15-inch steel wheels with silver wheel caps. There are no other design changes that have been made to the MPV.

Earlier in March this year, Renault updated the Triber with new dual-tone colors for the top-spec RXZ trim along with the addition of new features across the range. The carmaker introduced a new Cedar Brown color that replaced the now-discontinued Red color shade on the Triber. All the color options - blue, brown, yellow, silver, and white - are now offered with a new black contrasting roof on the top-spec dual-tone RXZ trim. It was also updated with LED turn indicators on the ORVMs (offered from RXT onwards), a dual-horn setup (offered on all trims), steering-mounted controls (offered from RXT onwards) and a height-adjustable driver’s seat (limited to RXZ).

Under the hood, the Renault Triber is powered by a BR10 1.0-litre Dual VVT petrol engine. The naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill produces maximum power of 72hp and 96 Nm of peak torque. For transmission duties, there is either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The 100hp, 1.0L turbo-petrol engine is long due on the Triber, but it will likely be introduced only in 2022. Prices for the Renault Triber currently range between INR 5.30 - 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the Triber rivals the likes the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, and Maruti WagonR, but offers practicality like none other.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such renderings and other four-wheeler news.