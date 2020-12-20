As the year is drawing to a close, several manufacturers have announced a hike in the price of their vehicles. Previously, Maruti Suzuki had announced that they would be hiking the price of their vehicles from January 2021. Later, Hyundai and Kia and even Mahindra announced a price hike on their vehicles effective from January 2021. Now, Renault too have announced that they will be increasing prices across its model line-up by up to INR 28,000. The price revision will be effective on the vehicles from January 1, 2020.

The price hike would vary depending on the variant and the model but the maximum it will go up to is INR 28,000. Renault is the only manufacturer who has announced the exact extent of the price hike yet. Other manufacturers are yet to announce the exact extent of the price hike. Renault has stated that this price hike comes about due to increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its official statement, Renault said,

"India is one of the key global markets for Groupe Renault and the brand has some of the most popular global products in its portfolio, led by Kwid, which is one of the top cars for the group globally. Triber continues to garner an overwhelming response and has established itself as a breakthrough product. Duster kept on building on its legacy and has set itself apart as a true SUV, with superior capabilities and enhanced features."

Currently, the Renault Kwid is priced from INR 2.99 lakh and goes up to INR 5.12 lakh. It is Renault's most affordable car in the country and always has been a strong seller for the company. The Triber sub-compact MPV is priced between INR 5.12 lakh to INR 7.34 lakh in the country. Meanwhile, the Renault Duster, their flagship product in India, is priced from INR 8.59 lakh and goes up to INR 13.59 lakh. All these prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Renault claims that with the launch of the Triber AMT, the Kwid 1.0 RXL and Neotech edition along with the new Duster turbo-petrol in the second half of 2020 have helped the company further strengthen their position in India. Currently, Renault is gearing up for the launch of the Kiger sub-compact SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. This again will be very important product for Renault in India, just like it was for Nissan with the Magnite.

