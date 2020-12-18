Pre-Facelift Renault Zoe EV Spied, Possible Hint at Debut of Electric Kwid?

If this year’s Auto Expo proved anything, it was the fact that the next big thing that will happen to the Indian Auto Industry is electric mobility. And among the notable models that were showcased at the event was the Renault Zoe electric car. A few months after the Auto Expo, the pre-facelift version of the Zoe was spotted on Indian roads which had hinted at an imminent arrival to our markets.

In a similar instance, the car was once again spotted recently without any disguise. It should be noted that this one is the pre-facelift version which could mean that the French manufacturer is only testing a new powertrain that will most likely debut on a different car. This also gives way to a plethora of speculations with the most plausible one being for the Renault Kwid. The electric version of the car, which went on sale in China last year, could very well be pondered for the Indian market. However, there has been no input from the company’s side so far.

Also Read: All-new Renault Kiger will make its global debut in India early next year

The Zoe accounts to be among the most popular passenger EVs in Europe with a sales remark of over 84,000 units since January 2020, and more than 2,68,000 units have been sold since the car’s launch in Europe. Popular markets for the Zoe include France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

The car spotted measures 4.08m in length, which is longer than the majority of the hatchbacks that are sold in India. However, it must be noted that the vehicle showcased at the Auto Expo was more advanced than the one which was spotted on the road. At the Auto Expo, the Zoe had a huge 9.3-inch tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system, while the one which was spied had a rather smaller R-Link unit flanked by control knobs and switches and a smaller digital drivers display.

The pre-facelift model which was spotted comes equipped with an electric motor with 41 kWh battery capacity. The electric powertrain can churn out 108 PS and 225 Nm and is also capable of delivering WLTP-claimed range of around 300 km on a single charge. As far as the charging capabilities are concerned, the Renault Zoe EV can get up to 80 percent charge from a 43 kW charger in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: rushlane.com]