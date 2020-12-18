Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Extends Up To 8 Months For Base Variant

It was certainly expected that Nissan would do well with the Magnite given its killer pricing, but it turns out that the response has been more than what Nissan themselves expected, particularly for its base variant. With prices starting from INR 4.99 lakh, the Magnite is tremendous value for money like no other. The company had already crossed 5,000 bookings for the Magnite in just the first five days of its launch. The Magnite is a make-or-break product for Nissan in India and with this, they now have all the right elements to be right back on track. We have now got our hands on the Nissan Magnite waiting period and it is unfortunately rather long.

Interestingly, Nissan is seeing an overwhelming demand for the base-spec XE variant of the Magnite which is priced at INR 4.99 lakh. If you live in Chennai or Mumbai, you will have to wait for up to 3.5 months for your base-spec Magnite to arrive. Meanwhile, if you are in Delhi, the waiting period for the base-spec Magnite stretches up to a ridiculous 8 months. The mid-spec and top-spec variants have a competitively shorter waiting period. Customers in Bangalore will have to wait 4 months for the base Magnite while waiting period for higher-spec trims go up to 3 months.

City Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Chennai Up to 3.5 months Bengaluru Up to 4 months Mumbai Up to 3.5 months Delhi Up to 8 months Pune NA Kolkata Up to 3 months Hyderabad Up to 4 months

Meanwhile, waiting period for the Magnite in Delhi for its top-spec trim is just 45 days. Meanwhile, Kolkata has the shortest overall waiting period of 3 months. These prices are introductory and will be valid up to December 31, 2020. Prices post December 2020 are expected to go up by around INR 50,000 for each of the variants. The Magnite will still have the price advantage over all its rivals and it will continue to even undercut the price of a few premium hatchbacks. In fact, Nissan intentionally priced the Magnite at par with premium hatchbacks because the aim was always to lure away customers from this segment as the sub-compact SUV space is really fiercely competed in India.

Nissan is offering two petrol engine options with the Magnite here in India. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. It will only feel slow when compared to its rivals. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Magnite is available in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions. Nissan is also offering an optional Technology Pack worth INR 39,000 on the top three trim of the Magnite which brings in some additional goodies. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

