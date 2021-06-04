Madras High Court Orders Audit At Renault-Nissan Factory

The Madras High Court has directed Renault-Nissan to be inspected by government officials. The inspection happened on 1st June 2021 to check if the automaker was following Covid-19 related safety protocols and if they are taking the mandated safety precautions for its workers. The Madras High Court stepped in after a few workers had gone on strike the day before.

The factory workers who had started the strike stated that a few workers have died because of Covid-19 related complications. The employees have been demanding stricter safety protocols in the manufacturing facility that was operating three shifts due to the high demand for the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite. The workers filed a complaint in court and informed that social distancing in the facility can only be possible if a gap between two vehicles in the assembly line is maintained. They suggested that three to four men work on a vehicle instead of the current setup of six to eight men working on a single unit in the assembly line.

The workers have demanded that the Renault-Nissan manufacturing facility authorities should take corrective measures at the earliest and social distancing rules be enforced more strictly. Other demands from the workers include rehabilitation of the families of the workers who have died because of COVID-19 and medical treatment of the workers who are ailing from the infection.

Both the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite became instant hits upon their launch in the Indian market. Their attractive design, feature-packed variants, and very aggressive pricing have made Indian consumers gravitate towards them. The two subcompact SUVs are the most affordable offerings in the segment. Currently, the Kiger has an 8-week waiting period, while the same stretch to up to 28 weeks for the Magnite. As mentioned above, the automaker is currently producing the two subcompact SUVs in three shifts at its manufacturing facility to meet the demands.

Prices for the Nissan Magnite range between Rs 5.59 - Rs 10.00 Lakh while the Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 5.45 - 10.08 Lakh, ex-showroom.

