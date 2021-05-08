Nissan Magnite Beats Renault Kiger in Last Month Sales

Late last year, Nissan launched the Magnite, its all-new sub-4-meter SUV. On the other hand, a few months back, its alliance partner Renault introduced Kiger our market. Both the SUVs are known among the buyers for their modern looks, decently equipped cabin and aggressive pricing. In the sub-4-meter SUV segment, they rival the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.

Last month, Nissan sold 2,904 units of Magnite, and Renault retailed 2,800 units of Kiger. Both the SUVs are among the top-selling products in their respective brand’s line-up. In our market, the Nissan Magnite is sold at a starting price of INR 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the Renault Kiger has been priced between INR 5.45 lakh to INR 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both the SUVs are powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline unit. The former puts out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the latter develops power and torque outputs of 100 PS and 160 Nm, respectively. A 5-speed MT is offered as standard with both SUV, while the turbocharged petrol motor is offered with an optional CVT gearbox. Moreover, Renault also offers an optional AMT gearbox with the 1.0-litre NA petrol mill.

The cabin of Nissan Magnite comes loaded with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, push start/stop button, six-speaker JBL system, connected car tech, multiple driving modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, automatic climate control, a 7-inch fully digital instrument console, wireless phone charging pad and air purifier. Whereas, Renault Kiger offers a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, automatic climate control, three drive modes, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with the latest smartphone connectivity options, a 4-speaker and 4-tweeter system by Arkamys, wireless smartphone charger, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, an air-purifier, ambient lighting, triple-LED headlights with LED DRLs and LED taillights.