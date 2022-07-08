7-Day Long Renault Monsoon Camp 2022 Details Announced

Renault India has announced the details of its 7-day long Renault Monsoon Camp 2022 for its customers. The camp will be conducted at all dealerships across the country.

Aimed at providing a trouble-free experience and optimal performance of Renault cars during the monsoon, the Renault Monsoon Camp 2022 will be organised by adhering to the safety standards by maintaining hygiene and sanitization norms at the dealerships.

The 7-day monsoon service camp will take place from 8 to 14 July and will offer Renault owners a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by the company enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car, with trained and well-qualified service technicians dedicated to providing the care and expert attention needed for the cars. Such periodical checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers with a rewarding ownership experience with the brand.

In addition to a wide range of services including free car wash and comprehensive car checkup, the Renault Monsoon Camp will offer exclusive benefits to the customers like discounts on select Parts & Accessories, Road Side Assistance and Extended Warranty.

The customers can avail of a host of exciting offers including upto 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on Labour Charges, attractive offers on car cleaning products, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA), 5%discount on Engine oil change, special offer on tyres (select brands) along with additional 5% discount on select Parts & Accessories for My Renault Registered Customers. In addition to these, exciting free gifts will be given to all the customers visiting during the week to make it a delightful experience for them to cherish for long.