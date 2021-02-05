Renault took the wraps off the Kiger sub-compact SUV earlier last week and now the car has started making way to Renault dealerships. Official bookings are yet to commence but select Renault dealerships have begun accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the Kiger for a refundable amount. Ahead of its launch, the top-spec RXZ variant of the Kiger has been spotted in flesh in three dual-tone paint options - blue, silver and brown with a contrasting black roof.

Renault will be offering six exterior paint shades in total - Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. Interestingly, dual-tone paint options will be available on all trims of the Kiger but the Radiant Red finish is exclusive to the top variant.

In terms of dimensions, the Kiger measures 3991mm long, 1750mm wide, and 1600mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 205mm while the wheelbase spans 2500mm. The Kiger is certainly not the largest sub-compact SUV around but Renault wanted it to look bigger than its dimensions would suggest. And they have succeeded to some extent in that regard.

Also Read : Kiger, Triber to Bolster Renault's Reach and Expansion in Rural India

The powertrain options for the Kiger are the same as is offered with the Nissan Magnite. That means there are two engine options on offer - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque.

Renault will however be offering the option of both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with the base 1.0L petrol engine. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine will get the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed CVT gearbox, just as the Magnite. The new Kiger will also come with three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - that alter the response of the engine, gearbox and steering.

The Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same as the Magnite. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The launch is expected around March 2021 and prices could be more or less similar to that of the Magnite. Prices for the Magnite currently range from INR 5.49-9.59 lakh. The Renault Kiger is expected to undercut the prices of most other sub-compact SUVs in its mid-spec and top-spec trims.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.