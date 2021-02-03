Select Dealerships Accepting Unofficial Pre-Bookings For Renault Kiger

Renault revealed the production-spec Kiger in India last week and now we have learnt that select dealerships have started taking unofficial pre-bookings of the Kiger. The Kiger is slated for a launch sometime in March and it will be a very important model for Renault in India. Based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan, the Kiger is essentially a sister car of the Nissan Magnite. Some reports claim that the Renault Kiger will reach showrooms around mid-February and test drives and official bookings are likely to begin at the same time as well. Here's a look at the booking amount for the Kiger in some major cities.

City Booking Amount Chennai Rs 20,000 Bengaluru Rs 10,000 Madurai Rs 11,000 Mumbai Rs 10,000 Delhi Rs 51,000 Pune Rs 11,000 Kolkata Rs 11,000

The Kiger is a pretty handsome sub-compact SUV with split LED headlamps, Renault’s winged front grille, pronounced rear haunches, sculpted bonnet, the flared wheel arches and heavy body cladding all around. In fact, the Renault Kiger looks like a beefed up version of the Kwid hatchback. The face particularly has a strong resemblance with the split LED headlamps. It also gets a cool set of 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

We will say that the interiors are rather simple with an all-black theme and a conventional layered dashboard layout. An 8.0-inch floating touchscreen takes center stage on the dashboard, almost in-line with a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display. In terms of features, the Kiger comes with wireless charging (optional), Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button stop-start, and wireless smartphone replication. The Kiger however misses out on a sunroof, a feature that's found on almost all its rivals.

The powertrain options for the Kiger are the same as is offered with the Nissan Magnite. That means there are two engine options on offer - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. Both engines get the option of either a a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The new Kiger will also come with three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - that alter the response of the engine, gearbox and steering.

The Renault Kiger will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The launch is expected around March 2021 and prices could be more or less similar to that of the Magnite. Prices for the Magnite currently range from INR 5.49-9.59 lakh. The Renault Kiger is expected to undercut the prices of most other sub-compact SUVs in its mid-spec and top-spec trims.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.