Renault Kiger Awarded to Tokyo Olympics Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu

Renault India has awarded the Renault Kiger to ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who has won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Hailing from a village in East Imphal, Mirabai not only lifted the spirits of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds.

Mirabai’s stunning performance on the world stage has won her a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Her feat has made every Indian proud. To honour this, Renault India has awarded a brand-new Renault Kiger to the athlete. Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India handed over the keys to the new car to Mirabai.

Earlier this month, Renault India had completed 10 years of operation in the country. To mark the occasion, the company has launched a new Renault Kiger variant called the RXT (O). The new model gets some of the popular features from the car’s RXZ trims such as LED headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also has a PM2.5 advanced atmospheric filter and a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system. Customers will also be able to benefit from the wireless smartphone connectivity feature.

Under the hood of the new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant will be a familiar 1.0L, 3-cylinder NA engine that is capable of producing 72 PS of max power at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. As for the transmission, both manual and AMT units will be made available.

Launched earlier this year, the Renault Kiger is also available in international markets. Exports of the India-made B-SUV have already commenced to Nepal and South Africa. Renault India has plans to launch the Kiger in more countries including Indonesia and other parts of Africa and SAARC region soon.