Buy a Renault Kwid, Triber or Kiger Now & Pay in 2022

Renault India has completed 10 years of operation in India and to celebrate the occasion, the company has announced a new scheme under which customers can buy a brand-new Renault Kwid, Triber, or Kiger now and pay for the car next year.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Renault India has come up with a new scheme called ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2022’ which allows buyers to purchase a Renault car (Kwid, Triber, Kiger) now and start paying the EMIs after 6 months. More details are yet to be disclosed by the company, however, it’s advised to visit your nearest Renault dealership to know more about the scheme.

For reference, the Renault Kwid is available at a starting price of INR 3.32 lakh which goes all the way up to INR 5.48 lakh. On the other hand, the base model of the Renault Triber retails at INR 5.5 lakh whereas its range-topping model will set you back by INR 7.95 lakh. The newly launched Renault Kiger is available at a starting price of INR 5.64 lakh and you can purchase its top-end variant for INR 10.09 lakh.

Apart from announcing the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2022’ scheme, Renault India has also launched a new variant of the Renault Kiger as a part of its 10th-anniversary celebration. The new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant will get some of the popular features from the car’s RXZ trims such as LED headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM2.5 advanced atmospheric filter, 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity. The model will be available in a radiant red dual-tone colour option.

Under the hood of the new Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant will be a familiar 1.0L, 3-cylinder NA engine that is capable of producing 72 PS of max power at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. As for the transmission, both manual and AMT units will be made available. While Renault India is yet to announce the price of the new RXT (O) variant, its bookings have been opened from today, 6 August 2021.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi