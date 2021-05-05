Renault Kiger Gets Costlier; Still Cheaper Than Nissan Magnite

When Renault launched the Kiger earlier in February this year, it was the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country, even more affordable than the Nissan Magnite. Renault have now rolled out the first price hike on the Kiger, which sees the price go up by a maximum of INR 33,000, depending on the variant. Incidentally, the price of the base variant remains unchanged whereas the turbo-petrol manual variants receive the highest revision. Here's a detailed look at the updated price list of the Renault Kiger after its hike.

Variant New Price* Old Price* Difference 1.0L NA Petrol RXE INR 5.45 lakh INR 5.45 lakh RXL INR 6.32 lakh INR 6.14 lakh INR 18,000 RXL AMT INR 6.82 lakh INR 6.59 lakh INR 23,000 RXT INR 6.80 lakh INR 6.60 lakh INR 20,000 RXT AMT INR 7.30 lakh INR 7.05 lakh INR 25,000 RXZ INR 7.69 lakh INR 7.55 lakh INR 14,000 RXZ AMT INR 8.19 lakh INR 8.00 lakh INR 19,000 1.0L Turbo-Petrol RXL INR 7.42 lakh INR 7.14 lakh INR 28,000 RXT INR 7.90 lakh INR 7.60 lakh INR 30,000 RXT CVT INR 8.60 lakh INR 8.60 lakh - RXZ INR 8.79 lakh INR 8.55 lakh INR 24,000 RXZ CVT INR 9.55 lakh INR 9.55 lakh -

As you can see from the table above, barring the base RXE trim, prices of all other 1.0L NA petrol variants (both MT and AMT) have been hiked by a considerable amount. However, for the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, only the manual versions see a price revision while the CVT variants remain unchanged. Do note that all variants of the Renault Kiger are available with dual-tone color options, which further command a premium over their respective monotone counterparts. The Renault Kiger currently tops out at INR 9.75 lakh* for the RXE 1.0L turbo-petrol CVT dual-tone variant.

That said, the Kiger is still more affordable than its sibling, the Nissan Magnite. Earlier last month, Nissan too hiked the price of the Magnite and its prices currently ranges between INR 5.59 lakh and INR 9.90 lakh. Apart from a higher base and top-end price, comparing equivalent variants of both sub-compact SUVs, it is the Magnite that comes out as the more expensive offering.

The Renault Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan. The 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. Renault is offering the option of both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with the base 1.0L NA petrol engine. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-step CVT gearbox.

In terms of features, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with an 8.0-inch floating infotainment screen and a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display. A closer look at the interior also reveal that the dual glovebox, the steering wheel, and some switchgear are shared with the Renault Triber. Other features include a Philips air purifier (optional), wireless charging (optional), Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button stop-start, and wireless smartphone replication. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and the likes.

