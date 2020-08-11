In a bid to expand its presence and customer touchpoints across the country, Renault India has inaugurated 17 new sales and service outlets across the country. This number includes 14 new dealerships and three new service outlets. With the addition of these new Renault outlets, the company has expanded its presence to a total of 390 sales and 470 service touch points across India.

The newly-inaugurated sales and service outlets are spread out across all corners of the country. They include four new facilities in Himachal Pradesh, Three new facilities in Telangana State, two new facilities in Rajasthan, two new facilities in Uttar Pradesh and one new facility in Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Along with the addition of these newly-inaugurated sales and service facilities, Renault has also launched its new ‘Reasons to Smile’ campaign in celebration of Independence Day. As part of the new campaign, Renault India is offering discounts upto INR 70,000 for the Renault Duster, upto INR 35,000 for the Renault Kwid and upto INR 30,000 for the relatively-new Renault Triber. Not content by just offering these benefits, Renault’s other offers include no EMI payment for the first four months and interest rate for finance at 6.99 percent. While the overall footfall in showrooms for all manufacturers has gone down significantly, many of them have turned to only methods of sales and bookings. Customers can avail these facilities from Renault India by logging on to its website or through its MyRenault App mobile application. Along with this, Renault customers can even get loan approvals online form Renault Finance.

Along with these happenings, Renault has launched a host of new safety & hygiene measures for showrooms and its employees; along with prepping for the launch of the new Renault Duster turbo in the coming weeks. All Renault showrooms are now fumigated on a daily basis before customers enter. Along with this, all the staff is required to go through a mandatory health checkup, daily monitoring, regular cleansing and regular sanitisation of all rooms in the showroom and its test drive fleet. Masks and gloves will be available to use as soon as customers enter the door.

