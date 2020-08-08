Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo-Petrol Scheduled To Launch This Month

When the BS6 emission norms kicked in, Renault’s chief model was forced to let go of its diesel engine. With this, along with the 1.5-litre diesel mill, it also lost its only AWD version along with it. What survived was the 1.5-litre petrol unit which was upgraded to its current BS6 form and continues to sell today. However, this also resulted in Renault taking a major hit in sales as its clientele preferred a bit more poke than what the 1.5-litre petrol offers and the increasing number of competition since then. In order to boost sales and pick up where it left off, Renault will be launching a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol version of the Renault Duster.

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault garnered a lot of interest with its 1.3-litre turbo petrol 2020 Renault Duster. The unit in question is Renault HR13DDT unit, which can also be found under the hood of the recently-launched 2020 Nissan Kicks. The 1.3-litre turbo engine is also in-use by Mercedes-Benz under the suffix M 282. While the Renault Captur has been discontinued in India, that leaves the Renault Duster as the sole recipient among the French car maker’s model line-up. In fact, the engine has been co-developed with Mercedes and gets direct-injection along with turbocharging capabilities. The engine will be capable of developing 156PS and 254Nm of torque. In terms of transmission options, it is likely to offer a 6-speed MT and a CVT. For comparison, the current naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol develops 106PS and 142Nm. It is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

When it comes to the interior, the Renault Duster is likely to offer similar levels of features as it does in its current state. Its feature highlights include a chrome-plate grille, 16-inch Ever diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, newly-designed multifunction steering wheel, cooled storage compartment and automatic climate control. When it comes to pricing, the Renault Duster turbo petrol will definitely command a premium over its NA variants. The current Renault Duster range starts at INR 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to INR 9.99 lakh. We expect a premium of INR 1 lakh for the new turbo version.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.