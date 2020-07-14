Renault Kiger (HBC) Rendered, Looks Premium Than Rivals - IAB Exclusive

Renault Kiger is nearing its final phase of testing. The sub-4m compact-SUV is currently testing in its production-spec avatar. Though it has been spotted wearing heavy camouflage, it was not able to hide its lines and curves. Therefore, our in-house rendering specialist – Shoeb R. Kalania, gathered his arsenal, collected his thoughts, and created a life-like render of the Renault Kiger. It can be seen in the rendering that the Renault Kiger follows the same design language as the facelifted Renault Kwid. However, the Kiger carries a sense of added premiumness.

The Kiger gets a dual-slat radiator grille that merges into the slim LED-DRLs, which will also double up as turn indicators. The DRL housings, although, look like conventional headlamp clusters, but that isn’t the case. It gets vertically split headlamps, and the actual headlamps unit is mounted in the place of foglamps. The headlamp clusters get three-LED projectors as seen on the test mules. With too much lighting elements on offer, the Kiger is expected to offer decent illumination on roads in the dark.

Lower down the front bumper, it gets a multi-slat air dam that merges with the cladding. Unlike the Kwid, the Kiger will get two wiper stalks. Also, the bonnet will feature pronounced lines as seen here in the rendered image. The Kiger will also get a set of chunky roof rails that will give it a hunched-up stance. Moving over, to the sides, the test mules were spotted sitting on a set of nice-looking alloy wheels, which appeared to be 16 inches in diameter.

Furthermore, the rear windshield was raked a bit too much to give it a proportionate silhouette, unlike the upright rear facet as seen on the most compact-SUVs. The Kiger is underpinned by Renault’s CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber. Thus, it is evident that Kiger will offer a lot of space on the inside like the Triber, minus the third row, but a generous boot volume, instead. It will boast of an intelligently laid-out dashboard, which will serve as the base for a fully-floating 8-inch infotainment display. Also, the instrument cluster will be an all-digital affair.

Talking of the engines options, the Kiger is likely to come with two – 1.0L N/A petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The 1.0L N/A petrol motor will be borrowed from the Triber that develops a peak power and torque output of 72 PS and 96 Nm, respectively. It will come mated to a 5-speed MT. The turbocharged motor, on the other hand, will put out a max power and torque output of 100 PS and 160 Nm, respectively. The transmission option on this engine will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AMT. The Kiger is expected to go on sale in early 2021 to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Brezza.

