Renault announces ‘Welcome Back’ service camp for its customers in India

Renault has announced a ‘Welcome Back’ service camp for its customers in India. The nationwide aftersales service initiative by the French company will be held from 13 July to 26 July. Renault’s ‘Welcome Back’ service camp further strengthens the brand’s commitment towards offering a delightful service experience to its customers.

The Renault ‘Welcome Back’ service camp offers the following benefits:

50% discount on select accessories

10% discount on select spare parts

15% off on labour charges

5% off on engine oil replacement

5% discount on select parts & accessories for MYR registered customers

Apart from the aforementioned benefits, Renault will also provide a 10% discount on ‘Renault Secure’, which covers Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance. The company has also introduced perks of up to 50% on several value-added services.

In addition to the comprehensive car check-up facilities, several fun-filled activities will be organised at the Renault ‘Welcome Back’ service camp for customers with assured gifts, making it an exciting and cherishing experience. All Renault dealerships will ensure the utmost safety and social distancing measures for these activities under standard safety protocols in view of the current health scenario.

The Renault ‘Welcome Back’ service camp underlines the company’s commitment to offering a superlative ownership experience to its customers. Renault Service Camps have always received an overwhelming response and the brand will continue to build on such customer connect activities as it expands its footprint in India. Currently, Renault has more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints across the country.

In other news, the Renault Kwid has crossed the 3.5 lakh sales milestone in India since its launch in the country. To celebrate this achievement, Renault has launched a new Kwid RXL variant with the 1.0L BS6 engine and two transmission options. The MT trim has been priced at INR 4.16 lakh* whereas the AMT trim will set you back by INR 4.48 lakh*.