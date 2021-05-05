Racetrack-Ready Maruti Baleno Portrayed Digitally

The Baleno is the first offering from Maruti Suzuki that competes in the premium hatchback segment. It was launched in 2016 and is available exclusively through Maruti’s NEXA line of showrooms. Even though newer rivals like the third-generation Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz arrived in 2020, the Baleno remained a popular choice. It offers feature-packed trims, great reliability, a spacious interior, a worry-free after-sales experience along with a lower price tag. It was the second-highest selling vehicle in India in 2020, right behind its smaller sibling the Swift. The Maruti Baleno has also become quite popular among the modifying community. Today, we have a rendering that shows us a stock Baleno transformed into a racetrack-ready model.

The pictures of this modified Maruti Baleno has been uploaded by motoholicsofkeralaa. The immediate thing you will notice is how much wider and lower this render is compared to the stock version. There’s a full-body kit with heavily flared wheel arches to accommodate the wider track tyres. The front end gets new LED headlights that are similar to what we see in some current Porsche models, while the new bumper gets bigger intakes and a front splitter. The side profile of this Baleno is dominated by the flared wheel arches, which also gets vents to let the pressurised air in the arches get out. The wheels are a multi-spoke deep-dished design wrapped in wider and stickier TOYO tires. Moving to the rear, the Baleno gets a massive roof-mounted rear spoiler, new LED taillights, and twin exhausts flanking the diffuser. Overall, this is a very aggressive-looking render, and though it will never go on production, it still gives an idea of what an extreme version of the Baleno may look like.

The Maruti Baleno currently falls in the INR 5.90 lakh – INR 9.10 lakh, ex-showroom price range. The hatchback is offered with two powertrain options, both 1.2-litre petrol units. The K series motor churns out 83 PS and 113 Nm while the Dualjet engine produces a max power and torque of 90 PS and 113 Nm, respectively. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a CVT auto. The Dualjet engine comes with Smart Hybrid tech which enables the Baleno to have an idle start/stop feature that gives it an ARAI rated fuel efficiency figure of 23.87 kmpl.

