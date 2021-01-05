Production-Spec Renault Kiger To Globally Debut On January 28, 2021

Its another year and we have yet another sub-compact SUV coming our way. Renault have just announced that they will be globally unveiling the production-spec Kiger sub-compact SUV in India on January 28, 2021. When Renault had showcased the Kiger concept earlier last year, it was said that the production-spec model will be 80% similar to the concept design. We thus expect a lot of those quirky design elements to be carried forward to the production-spec Renault Kiger. The Renault Kiger is essentially a sibling to the Nissan Magnite, sharing the same platform and engine.

Renault Kiger - Exterior Design

Although most test mules seen so far have been heavily wrapped in camouflage, it still offered us a look at some interesting details. The Kiger is expected to be a pretty handsome sub-compact SUV with split LED headlamps Renault’s winged front grille, pronounced rear haunches and heavy body cladding all around. In fact, the Renault Kiger looks like a beefed up version of the Kwid hatchback, and that's no bad thing.

The face particularly has a strong resemblance with the split LED headlamps. The front and rear windshield on the Kiger are however quite raked and that sort of takes away the SUV-appeal and lends it more of a crossover stance. At the rear, the Kiger will boast of C-shaped LED tail lights on a neatly sculpted boot. The roof has a nice floating effect and ends with a pronounced roof spoiler at the rear.

Renault Kiger - Interior

Renault hasn't revealed any pictures of the interiors of the Kiger yet. However, based on spy shots seen so far, we know that it will be sharing a lot of its interior components with the Renault Triber. In fact, the dual glovebox, the steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and some switchgear will directly come from the Triber. Expect features such as automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio and telephone controls and more.

Renault Kiger - Engine Options

The powertrain options for the Kiger will be the same as is offered with the Nissan Magnite. That means it will have two engine options under its hood - a 72hp 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the 99hp 1.0L, turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual but Renault could be offering an AMT gearbox in place of the CVT gearbox that Nissan offers with the Magnite.

Renault Kiger - Price Expectations

The Kiger will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, the same as the Magnite. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Renault will however price their sub-compact SUV slightly higher than the Magnite. Prices for the Magnite currently range from INR 5.49-9.59 lakh. The Renault Kiger will still undercut the prices of most other sub-compact SUVs in its mid-spec and top-spec trims.

