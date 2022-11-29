Police Seize Fake Minda Ignition Locks, Caps, Keys in UP Worth 12 Lakh

Minda, the flagship company of Spark Minda group, raided two locations with counterfeit ignition locks, caps and keys in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, in association with the local police on November 22, 2022. More than 4000 counterfeit products bearing brand name “MINDA” seized during the raid were worth close to Rs 12 lakhs.

With an absolute intent to drive value for the customers, Spark Minda aims to deliver products which meet the highest standards of quality. Strengthening the stand against counterfeit products, this is the second raid conducted by the company. Earlier this year, Spark Minda officials and Delhi Police conducted a raid in North West Delhi's Bhorgarh Industrial Area where infringed products worth Rs 10 lakhs were seized.

Spark Minda is committed to exposing and taking stringent action against the manufacturer or traders engaged in spurious activities and counterfeiting products. The company will continue to be vigilant against such spurious activities in future.

Commenting on the raid, Mr Neeraj Sharan, CEO, Aftermarket Division said “Spark Minda has taken a strong resolve against the menace of counterfeit products and we are thankful to the local police for their cooperation and action against the perpetrators. It is our endeavour to not only take strict legal action against them but bring such incidents to the fore to create sensitisation about rampant infringement which is a concern across sectors.”