Polestar Releases 2nd Limited Edition of CAKE Makka Electric Moped

Polestar and CAKE reveal a second limited Polestar edition of the fully electric moped Makka in the sky colour first shown on the Polestar electric roadster concept.

The first edition of the CAKE Makka Polestar edition, in Polestar Snow matte colour, was launched in 2021 and instantly sold out. It added a distinctive Polestar touch and design features to the electric moped.

Besides the bespoke colour, the Polestar edition includes a slim headlight and dampers from high-end suspension company Öhlins. The new edition in sky colour also adds a detachable rear carrier to use for improved cargo carrying, adaptable for configurations like boxes, racks, passenger seats and more, making the electric commuter even more flexible.

The CAKE Makka Polestar edition has a top speed of 45 km/h and two ride modes for extended range or balanced performance. It is sold and delivered by CAKE but the Polestar edition is available exclusively to selected Polestar markets via the Polestar Additionals.