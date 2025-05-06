Pirelli Crafts Bespoke Rubber for Hybrid Porsche 911 GTS

Pirelli has developed exclusive P Zero R and P Zero Winter 2 tyres for the new hybrid-powered Porsche 911 GTS, marking another milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two brands. Both tyres carry the Porsche-specific “N” marking, ensuring precise performance tailored to the vehicle.

Precision Performance All Year Round

The P Zero R, now fitted to the 911 GTS for the first time, is engineered for dynamic handling, everyday comfort, and strong grip in all weather. It features a new compound for improved wet traction, reduced road noise, and low rolling resistance to support the hybrid system’s efficiency.

For colder climates, the P Zero Winter 2 offers confident handling in snow, wet, and dry conditions. A directional tread design and optimized stiffness improve braking, while maintaining sporty responsiveness.

Developed Virtually for the Perfect Fit

Pirelli’s Virtual Development Center (VDC) in Germany played a key role, using simulation tools to reduce development time and physical prototypes by 30%. This cutting-edge approach ensured that both tyre models align perfectly with the hybrid 911 GTS’s unique dynamics.

This latest fitment builds on 338 Porsche homologations achieved by Pirelli across various models, from the Scorpion All Terrain Plus for the 911 Dakar to the P Zero Trofeo RS for the GT3 RS. The new tyres reflect Pirelli’s focus on hybrid and high-performance synergy.