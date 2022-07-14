PETRONAS Becomes the Strategic Lubricant Partner of Tata Motors

PETRONAS has announced its association with Tata Motors. The former has become the strategic lubricant partner of the latter's commercial vehicles.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional Managing Director – Asia for PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to partner with Tata Motors, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, from the house of the globally admired Tata Group. We are excited to see how this strategic partnership helps elevate both PLI and Tata Motors to the next level.”

Commenting on the alliance, Mr. R. Ramakrishnan – Global Head, Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to have PETRONAS as Tata Motors’ strategic lubricant partner for our commercial vehicles. This partnership will further increase the accessibility of Tata Motors Genuine Oil, at competitive prices to our customers. Tata Motors Genuine Oil – a unique oil formulated by Tata Motors, enhances the vehicle’s performance, fuel efficiency, enabling long duty-cycles and higher uptime. This alliance will ensure that the high-quality oil will be available at Tata Motors’ authorized workshops across India.”