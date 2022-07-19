Over 6000 Delta EV Charger Units Delivered to Customers in India

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, has announced that it has cumulatively delivered over 6,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to customers in India, a substantial milestone to foster the country’s e-mobility transition.

The close cooperation between Delta and major stakeholders in the EV charging infrastructure sector, which include major charge point operators, such as TATA Power, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), as well as various OEMs, has made this breakthrough possible.

Delta’s unparalleled track record in integrating energy-saving solutions across India and the superior capabilities and variety of its EV charger portfolio has been integral in its success in becoming a preferred EV charging solution partner in the country.

For the Indian market, Delta India currently offers a complete range of EV chargers for 4-wheelers and e-Bus applications. Its wall-mount DC Wallbox EV Charger is a unique product for fast charging and with a small footprint, thus, ideal for commercial applications, such as public parking lots, office buildings, fleets, hotels and shopping malls. Delta also has both single gun and dual charging gun configurations, compatible with all available electric 4-wheelers in today’s market.