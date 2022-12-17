Over 2400 Fake Honda 2-Wheeler Parts Worth 5 Lakh Seized in Pune

Honda 2Wheelers has announced that over 2400 fake parts worth Rs 5 lakh have been seized in Pune with the support of the police team.

Honda has a zero-tolerance policy towards counterfeit parts. Continuing its campaign against counterfeit parts, Honda’s dedicated Intellectual Property (IP) Wing with the support of police team from Police Station Bhosari, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune conducted a search & seizure operation on 25th November 2022 and confiscated a large number of fake two-wheeler parts from M/s Bhagwati Automobiles located at PCMT Depot, Gurudutt Colony.

FIR has been registered against the accused under the provisions of Copyrights Act. According to the FIR, over 2400 fake parts branded as ‘Honda Genuine Parts’ worth over Rs 5 Lacs have been found and seized during the raid action. The seized parts included - air filters, clutch plates, piston cylinders etc. The Police have also arrested Mr. Devendra Shah, Owner and Mr. Chetan Bora, Manager at M/s Bhagwati Automobile.

Honda is vigilant of counterfeit parts and with the commitment towards rider safety, Honda’s IP wing, has filed complaints with various State Police departments. Subsequently, the Police conducted raid actions in Pune (Maharashtra), Bangalore (Karnataka), New Delhi, Ghaziabad (U.P.), Malda (West Bengal) and seized more than 27,000 fake parts worth over Rs. 30 Lacs during FY 2022.

Counterfeit parts not only downgrade vehicle performance but also Honda Genuine Parts for optimum performance of the vehicle and personal safety. Honda’s dedicated Intellectual Property (IP) wing will continue its action against counterfeit parts in future as well.