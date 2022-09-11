OTUA By Dandera Ventures - India's Most Advanced 3Wheeler Cargo EV

Dandera Ventures has launched India’s most advanced cargo electric three-wheeler, OTUA. It sports several industry-leading features, including the highest volume, highest load carrying capacity of 900 kg, and the longest range of 165 kilometres on a single charge.

OTUA variants are to be priced between Rs 3,50,000 – Rs 5,50,000 and will also be available on a subscription basis. The vehicle is targeted for use by logistics and last-mile delivery companies and will soon be available for retail purchase by individual drivers or owners in select markets across India.

OTUA has been designed completely from the ground up as an electric vehicle and is a 100% indigenous product, with all parts and components, including the batteries designed and manufactured in India. Dandera Ventures’ R&D division has designed and engineered OTUA’s battery and drivetrain with the single goal of surpassing both end-customer expectations as well as current industry standards.

Kshitij Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Dandera Ventures said, “OTUA raises the bar for everything that last mile delivery drivers and fleet owners have come to expect from a cargo EV. From world-class and industry-leading driver ergonomics and safety to outright performance in terms of range, volume, capacity; OTUA is the first cargo EV to offer an uncompromising vision of transitioning to sustainable mobility for the global logistics and last mile delivery industry.”

Founded in 2018, Dandera is a sustainable mobility-focused startup with a vision to develop and market world-class sustainable mobility products from the ground up. The Founders of Dandera, Kshitij Bajaj and Kanav Manchanda are senior industry professionals with decades of experience in automotive design, business management and operations between them.