Korea-made Kia Seltos gets 5-star safety rating under ANCAP [Video]

The Kia Seltos is made in South Korea and China as well. The South Korea-made version is shipped to all major developed markets, including Australia and New Zealand. In a new development, it has received a 5-star safety rating under ANCAP.

For the uninitiated, ANCAP is an Australasia’s independent vehicle safety authority by the name Australasian New Car Assessment Program. The Kia Seltos scored 85% for adult occupancy, 83% for child occupancy, 61% for Vulnerable Road User Protection and 70% for its safety assist features.

The test report highlighted that in the case of the frontal offset test, the passenger compartment remained stable, however, some intrusion near the acceleration pedal mounting resulted in higher injury risk to the driver's right leg. Also, the driver's lower leg protection was rated weak. The driver's chest protection was rated adequate, and it was also the same case with the front passenger's front upper and lower legs. The protection for all other critical body regions was rated good.

In the full-width frontal test, the protection for the driver's chest was rated adequate, while the protection for all other body parts was good, except for pelvis, which was given a poor rating. The protection was adequate for the rear passenger's chest, while other critical body parts were safe with good protection. In the side impact test, the protection offered to all the critical body parts was rated good.

Australian-spec comes with six airbags, ABS, an autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS) as standard. Adaptive cruise control, a more advanced version of the AEB system, blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert system are optional, and they contribute to a greater Vulnerable Road User Protection and Safety Assist scores by 7% and 8%, respectively.

Standard safety features of the Indian-spec Kia Seltos include ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags and rear parking sensors.