One Million Made in India Nissan Cars Exported to Other Countries

One million made in India Nissan cars have been exported to other countries in the world. The company has recently achieved this key milestone and the 1 millionth vehicle destined to one of the 108 countries that Nissan India export cars to was the Nissan Magnite.

Commenting on the milestone, Frank Torres, President, Nissan India said, "We are proud to celebrate our one millionth Nissan vehicle exported from India to the world. Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply. A good recent example is the export of our most awarded bestselling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. This is proof of the competitiveness of our operations, including the Port facilities. We would like to congratulate all our teams involved for this great achievement and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Port officials and Union and Tamil Nadu Government for their continued support."

On July 28, Frank Torres, President, Nissan India, members of Nissan’s management team alongside Shri Sanjay Kumar - General manager CS & BD, Shri M Gunasekaran - General manager Finance & operations, Captain G M Balan - General Manager Marine Services flagged off the one-millionth vehicle – a Nissan Magnite - for export from Kamarajar port.

Nissan India has exported vehicles from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port Ltd (formerly Ennore Port Ltd.) to various regions including Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries and Sub Sahara and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East regions like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

In recent months, the plant has accelerated operations to respond to surging demand for the Nissan Magnite in the Indian and overseas markets. The Nissan Magnite, a runaway success for Nissan India, has been pivotal to the achievement of the one million export record. Emerging as a disruptor SUV in the Indian auto market, its sharp, distinctive visual appeal, power packed-performance, hi-tech features, and unparalleled safety has drawn customers.