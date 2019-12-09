Old Skoda Octavia to be discontinued by March 2020, all-new model coming in late-2020

The current-gen Skoda Octavia won't get a BS-VI upgrade, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda India, has confirmed. So, it will be discontinued by March 2020. The all-new Skoda Octavia that was introduced last month will be launched in India in late-2020.

The current-gen Skoda Octavia's engine options include a 1.8L TSI petrol unit (180 PS/250 Nm) and 2.0L TDI diesel unit (143 PS/320 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, while a 6-speed (with diesel engine)/7-speed (with petrol engine) dual-clutch automatic transmission can be had optionally.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia will likely be launched with the 1.5L TSI Evo petrol engine that produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic should be the transmission choices. Needless to say, an AWD option won't be offered in our market.

Redesigned, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, four infotainment systems with screens measuring from 8.25 to 10 inches, gesture control or voice control via the Laura Skoda Digital Assistant, HUD (Head-up display) and three-zone automatic air-conditioning are some of the key features of the 2020 Skoda Octavia. Of course, not all of these will be offered in India.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq to be launched in India in April 2020 - Report

In related news, Skoda has confirmed the Octavia RS 245 for India. It is importing 200 units of the high-performance variant, all as CBU, and will put them on sale in February or March next year.