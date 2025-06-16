Ola Roadster X Deliveries Begin in Delhi with Launch Offers

Ola Electric has officially kicked off deliveries of its Roadster X electric motorcycle range in Delhi. As part of the brand’s Ride the Future campaign, the first 5,000 customers will receive exclusive benefits worth ₹10,000—including free Extended Warranty, MoveOS+, and Essential Care.

The Roadster X series is Ola’s bold move in the electric motorcycle segment, featuring a mid-drive motor, chain drive, and integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer and improved performance. An industry-first flat cable design enhances thermal performance and reduces weight, further boosting reliability.

Ola also introduces brake-by-wire technology with single-channel ABS—a segment-first innovation—alongside smart features from MoveOS 5, including cruise control, reverse mode, and advanced regeneration. The bikes come with an IP67-rated battery, advanced wire bonding, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) for ease of maintenance.

Pricing for the Roadster X line-up starts at: