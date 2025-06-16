Ola Roadster X Deliveries Begin in Delhi with Launch Offers

Ola Electric has officially kicked off deliveries of its Roadster X electric motorcycle range in Delhi. As part of the brand’s Ride the Future campaign, the first 5,000 customers will receive exclusive benefits worth ₹10,000—including free Extended Warranty, MoveOS+, and Essential Care.
The Roadster X series is Ola’s bold move in the electric motorcycle segment, featuring a mid-drive motor, chain drive, and integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer and improved performance. An industry-first flat cable design enhances thermal performance and reduces weight, further boosting reliability.
Ola also introduces brake-by-wire technology with single-channel ABS—a segment-first innovation—alongside smart features from MoveOS 5, including cruise control, reverse mode, and advanced regeneration. The bikes come with an IP67-rated battery, advanced wire bonding, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) for ease of maintenance.
Pricing for the Roadster X line-up starts at:
- ₹99,999 (2.5 kWh)
- ₹1,09,999 (3.5 kWh)
- ₹1,24,999 (4.5 kWh)
- ₹1,29,999 for the Roadster X+ (4.5 kWh)
- ₹1,99,999 for the flagship Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) with 4680 Bharat Cell, offering 501 km of claimed range.