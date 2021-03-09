Ola Electric Scooter Revealed in First Set of Official Pictures

A bunch of first official pictures of the Ola electric scooter has been released giving us a look at the new E2W that’s expected to be launched in the Indian market soon. The official specs of the electric vehicle continue to remain a mystery as of now. However, we are expecting the company to share the technical details in the near future.

Ola Electric Scooter Pictures

We can see in the pictures that the Ola electric scooter looks very similar to the Etergo AppScooter. To jog up your memory, Ola Electric acquired the Netherlands-based startup last year. Hence, it’s quite obvious that both electric scooters have identical features. However, it’s being speculated that Ola Electric will make some changes in its version of the E2W to suit the Indian riding conditions. Now, what all they would be? The company hasn’t revealed them yet.

The latest images reveal that the Ola electric scooter would come equipped with a full-LED headlamp which has a very interesting design. There would be a matte black with grey colour option. The alloy wheels of the E2W would also be finished in black. At the rear, we would be greeted by a wraparound taillamp design with incorporated turn signals; all LEDs, of course. Some of the other expected features of the Ola electric scooter include telescopic front forks, disc brakes at both ends, a full-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, etc.

The Ola electric scooter is likely to have a banana-shaped, removable Lithium-ion battery pack whose specs are yet to be announced. However, it’s being said that the E2W would have a max range of 100km in a single charge. It would also be able to attain a top speed of 100km/h.

Ola Electric Scooter Launch

While Ola Electric remains tight-lipped about the details of its upcoming scooter, it has been reported that the company is expected to launch its E2W in India during the second half of 2021. Primary rivals of the electric vehicle would be Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and the likes. As for the pricing, a figure under INR 1 lakh is being anticipated.

For more Ola Electric news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.