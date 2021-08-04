Ola Electric Scooter to Storm into the Indian Market on Independence Day

The upcoming Ola electric scooter has been in the limelight over the last few weeks. It has clearly gained quite some popularity amongst the Indian audience and it hasn’t been even launched yet. Well, it soon will be; Ola Electric CEO has confirmed the official launch date of the electric scooter.

Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! 😀 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 3, 2021

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric has tweeted that the company is planning a launch event for its first electric scooter on 15 August 2021. Full specs and more details about the upcoming electric two-wheeler and its availability will be shared on the same day.

Also Read: Watch Ola Electric Scooter in Action Ahead of Imminent Launch

While there are still a few days left before the Ola electric scooter officially enters the Indian market and all details regarding the E2W are revealed, we do know a handful of things about the upcoming model. For instance, the new Ola electric scooter will be made available in a total of 10 colour options divided into 3 finishes (matte, metallic, and pastel). Apart from that, it will feature full-LED lighting and have a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

The Ola electric scooter is expected to offer a range of over 150km in a single charge. Customers will be able to recharge the battery to get 75km of range in just 18 minutes. The electric two-wheeler is also expected to offer a large boot space that would be able to accommodate two helmets and still have some room left for your belongings.

Also Read: Ather 450X Price Slashed Substantially After FAME II Revision

As for the hardware, the upcoming Ola electric scooter will be fitted with a single-sided telescopic fork at the front and a horizontally-mounted rear shock absorber. The braking duties will be monitored by rotors at both ends. Details regarding the motor and other elements of the E2W will be revealed on 15 August. It’s being speculated that one of the main rivals of the Ola electric scooter will be the Ather 450X which is India’s fastest accelerating electric scooter with 0-40 kmph and 0-60 kmph times of 3.3 seconds and 6.5 seconds respectively.