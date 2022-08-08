Okinawa Opens Ultra Modern Galaxy Showroom in Ahmedabad

Okinawa has inaugurated its ultra-modern Galaxy Showroom in Ahmedabad. Powered by its world-class technology, the experience centre aims to offer customers a real-time EV purchasing experience and drive awareness and responsiveness through engagement toward electric two-wheelers.

The inauguration ceremony is an exclusive invite-only event, where auto enthusiasts can browse through Okinawa's extensive range of high-speed and low-speed E-scooters displayed at the store. The customers from Ahmedabad will also get an opportunity to experience the engineering that goes into the making of these masterpieces through its Cut-Section scooter displayed in the store. The customers can closely examine the crucial components, including the battery, motor and chassis.

The key USP of this store is its customisation zone, where customers can revamp their chosen vehicle with bespoke details. The futuristic tech experience centre is a lively, perceptible and interactive space, allowing customers to experience the brand from its inception till its culmination.

Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said, "We are delighted to foray into Ahmedabad with our newest Galaxy Showroom. This reiterates our commitment to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind holistic experience of our cutting-edge Electric-2- Wheeler technology while also showcasing the essence of Okinawa as a brand. Since our inception, we have kept innovation at the forefront of our operations, goals and vision. We hope this store not only gives our customers what they want to see but also what's beyond, that is, the bright future of electric two-wheelers in our country."