Okinawa Electric Scooters To Be Displayed at New Showroom in Mumbai

Okinawa electric scooters will be showcased at the brand's latest and newest showroom in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, that's going to be inaugurated soon.

Called the Galaxy Store, the new Okinawa outlet will provide customers with the best experience with its best-in-class looks, by exhibiting the product portfolio for touch and feel. It is powered by innovation showcasing world Class technology offered by Okinawa.

The Galaxy stores are aimed to set a precedent for next-generation auto selling and improve customer engagement toward electric two-wheelers. These experience centres are staged in a way that offers customers and EV lovers an exclusive behind-the-scenes view and the inner workings of the manufacturing process. It is a one-of-a-kind setup where sales become secondary – it's all about the experience that Okinawa offers to its customers.

The inauguration of the Okinawa Galaxy stores is an exclusive invite-only event where auto enthusiasts can browse through Okinawa's wide range of high-speed and low-speed E-scooters being offered.

Commenting on the upcoming inauguration of the Galaxy Showroom in Nerul, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said, "We are ecstatic to announce the opening of our Futuristic Galaxy Showroom now in Nerul, Maharashtra. The idea behind opening an exclusive experience center in Maharashtra is to offer our customers a one-of-a-kind experience to soak in the essence of Okinawa as a brand. We always ensure our stores' energy remains vibrant and engaging, improving customer experience to multi-folds.”