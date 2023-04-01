Odysse VADER - India’s 1st Electric Motorcycle With 7-inch Android Display

Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced the launch of its new electric motorbike VADER. Odysse VADER is India’s first motorbike to be powered by a 7-inch android display and can be controlled by an App and Bluetooth connectivity.

VADER electric motorcycle comes with a range of 125 km in Eco mode and is powered by the Odysse EV App which is available on Android. Odysse VADER, completely made in India, has been launched at an introductory price of INR 1,09,999 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad).

Odysse VADER is powered by a 3000 Watts electric motor that has a top speed of 85 kmph. With a kerb weight of 128 kgs, the electric bike features combi braking system (CBS),240mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included IP67 AIS 156 approved Lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The AIS-156 approved battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging and makes it highly reliable for daily commuting.

Odysse VADER electric motorbike features a 7-inch Android display, Google Maps navigation, a whopping 18 litres of storage space, OTA update, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple color options - making it one of the most comprehensive e-bike package available today. With advanced technology such as LED lighting, regenerative braking and an easy-to-use battery management system, VADER offers exceptional safety measures along with the latest features at an affordable price. These unique specifications make VADER stand out from other EVs in the market and demonstrate why it will be so impactful in changing perceptions about green transportation in the future.