To expand its reach to as many potential customers as possible, homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer Odysse Electric Vehicles has opened a new showroom in Mumbai. Located in Mulund East, the new Odysse Electric Vehicles sales outlet is spread across 850 sq ft. The facility consists of an adequate area for interacting with customers and providing the best after-sales service and support.

Speaking on the opening of the new showroom, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said:

India is transitioning towards clean mobility and with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’, Odysse is playing a significant role in bolstering this with local suppliers in India. With Odysse, we want to bring about a change in how people commute and our range of electric scooters and bikes suit all type of riders, from young to old, youthful trendy buyers and comfort seekers to busy business riders.

Apart from showcasing all the products of the company, the new sales outlet will also display merchandise and accessories such as helmets, plus guards for scooters, seat covers, sporty jackets and gloves.

With the opening of the new showroom, Odysse Electric Vehicles now has a total of 5 sales outlets in the country. The company also has plans to expand its network even further as more such dealerships are slated to commence operations in the coming months.

Currently, Odysse Electric Vehicles has 6 products on offer. Following is their names along with their prices:

Model Price* Racer INR 59,500 Racer Lite INR 70,500 Hawk INR 73,999 Hawk Lite INR 84,999 Hawk+ INR 98,500 Evoqis INR 1,50,000

The most affordable Odysse electric two-wheeler at present is the Racer which retails at INR 59,900* whereas the most expensive model on sale is the Evoqis which will set you back by a whopping INR 1.5 lakh*.

For more updates on electric vehicles, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.