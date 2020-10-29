Odysse Electric Vehicles announces new & exciting festive offers

The homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced new and exciting festive offers for its customers. The offers are available on the company’s entire product range (Hawk, Racer and EVOQIS) and valid from 28 October to 15 November.

As per the new festive offers, on the purchase of a new Odysse electric vehicle, customers will get a one-night free stay worth INR 6,000 at luxurious Camellia Villas, Lonavala. This offer is valid until the end of March 2021. In addition to this, Odysse is also giving assured gift voucher worth INR 3,000 on every booking.

Speaking about the new festive offers, Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Odysse Electric Vehicles, said:

The demand for personal mobility has increased due to the pandemic and customer's need to ensure personal safety. The buyers are looking for affordable and safe vehicle options to commute. This has led to a surge in queries and interest in electric scooters and bikes. On the other side, we are looking at cutting the carbon emission and taking assertive measures which increases during this season. We are delighted to offer consumers a number of attractive offers on our product range to increase the use of electric vehicles.

Odysse Electric Vehicles was founded in March this year. Currently, it has a total of six dealerships across the country. Each outlet has an authorised service centre to provide support to the customers. The EV-maker has plans to expand its network to 25 cities and have ten new dealerships by the end of March 2021. The company has recently opened a new showroom in Mumbai.

Following is the model-wise price list of Odysse electric two-wheelers:

Model Price* Racer INR 59,500 Racer Lite INR 70,500 Hawk INR 73,999 Hawk Lite INR 84,999 Hawk+ INR 98,500 EVOQIS INR 1,50,000

For more updates on electric vehicles, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Ahmedabad