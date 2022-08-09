NueGo - India's First Premium Electric Intercity Coach Service Launched

NueGo, India’s first premium electric inter-city coach services brand, has announced the launch of its operations by commencing its services on the Bhopal-Indore route.

Aimed at the new age traveler, NueGo will deliver an easy booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience for the inter-city travellers while ensuring a safer and greener ride. NueGo services will be available at a special inaugural offer of INR 349/per seat on the Bhopal-Indore route.

NueGo coaches are fitted with innovative technology and offer end-to-end convenience for inter-city travellers with coaches being run on an hourly basis between Bhopal-Indore. In Bhopal, the route will be along ISBT, Bhopal Railway Station, Lal Ghati, Sehore, while in Indore the coaches would be taking the route through Star Square, Radisson Square, Vijay Nagar and Sarwate bus stand.

NueGo has well-trained & courteous staff, offers premium lounges in selective cities, and will offer customer assist & luggage management services. In addition, the services will offer a curated F&B menu at the lounges and on board with on-time performance.