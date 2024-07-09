Ferrari SF90 Stradale Flips, Occupants Unharmed

In a dramatic turn of events, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale flipped and landed on its roof after the driver lost control of the plug-in hybrid supercar. A photo circulating on Reddit shows the vehicle with its curtain airbags deployed.

The accident occurred in a suburb about 8 km southeast of Perth. According to the Western Australia Police, the driver was heading northbound on Orrong Road and Wright Street in Carlisle when the car veered off-road, struck a tree, and flipped.

Remarkably, both the driver and passenger walked away with no significant injuries. However, the driver has been charged with "careless driving."

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a marvel of automotive engineering, features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors, generating a whopping 986 hp. Known for its sleek design, advanced aerodynamics, and cutting-edge technology, it delivers a breathtaking 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds.

