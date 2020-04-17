Ferrari LaFerrari driven at 372 km/h on an open highway with just one hand [Video]

The Ferrari LaFerrari is one of the wildest models from the brand with the Prancing Horse logo. Recently, a Ferrari LaFerrari driver clocked 372 km/h in a top speed run on an open highway in Germany.

Ferrari claims that the LaFerrari takes 15 seconds to reach from nought to 300 km/h and that it can achieve a top speed of over 350 km/h. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, public roads are having bare minimal traffic in many places. Taking advantage of the same, a driver recently pushed a white Ferrari LaFerrari to a speed 22 km/h more than the Ferrari would give out on paper - 372 km/h.

The driver was filming the top speed run on his smartphone. The video shows him taking one of his hands off the steering wheel at speeds above 350 km/h. So, in addition to showing what the hypercar is truly capable in terms of performance, the video indicates it’s got an excellent grip as well. While this highway (or autobahn as they call it in Germany) had no speed limit, the driver did break the law by using phone while driving. So, the police have started looking for him.

Introduced in 2013, the Ferrari LaFerrari is said to be one of the Holy Trinity of hypercars, the other two of which are the McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918. It is not only the first hypercar from Ferrari but also the brand’s first model with a hybrid powertrain.

The Ferrari LaFerrari uses a 6.3-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine and two electric motors. One of the electric motors powers the driven wheels and the other the ancillaries. The transmission is a 7-speed dual-clutch automated manual unit. The engine and the electric motor driving the wheels together dish out 963 PS of maximum power and over 900 Nm of torque. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes less than 3 seconds.

Ferrari had put only 499 units of the LaFerrari up for grabs, and all were sold out by the end of 2013. While those units costed over EUR 1 million, an additional unit was put up for sale in 2016, in a charity auction for helping those affected by the earthquake in Italy. The 500th unit was sold for a whopping EUR 8.3 million!