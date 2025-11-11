Nissan to Unveil New Premium SUV with e-Power and e-4orce Tech at Thailand Motor Expo

Nissan is gearing up to debut an all-new premium SUV at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2025, showcasing its next step in electrified mobility. The SUV, which features Nissan’s e-Power hybrid system paired with e-4orce all-wheel drive, will be unveiled at the event running from 29 November to 10 December at IMPACT Challenger, Muang Thong Thani.

This upcoming model combines dual electric motors with Nissan’s proven e-Power technology, delivering smooth performance, precise traction and instant torque across both urban streets and off-road trails. It represents a significant move toward more electrified yet versatile SUVs in Nissan’s global lineup.

Also headlining Nissan’s display will be the Serena e-Power, a seven-seat MPV designed for flexibility and family comfort. With 13 seating configurations and a dual back door, the Serena offers a smart blend of practicality and advanced hybrid efficiency.

Visitors can also expect to see Nissan’s entire portfolio including the Kicks e-Power, Navara pickup, and Almera compact sedan. Alongside the showcase, Nissan will roll out exclusive promotions, such as 0% interest financing, discounts up to THB 120,000, and extended instalment plans up to 96 months.