Nissan to Invest Rs 2 Crore in Tamil Nadu's Medical College & Hospital

Nissan has announced that it will invest over Rs. 2 crores to revitalise health infrastructure at Chengalpattu Medical College & Hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The effort in partnership with NGO Hand in Hand India (HiH India), includes the renovation of the hospital’s Medical Out-Patient Department (MOPD), and the upcoming construction of a new waiting hall for patient caretakers within the hospital premises.

The MOPD was inaugurated by Hon’ble Thiru. Thamo Anbarasan, Minister for Mini Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME), Government of Tamil Nadu. The inauguration was attended by key officials, including Ragul Nath, IAS, District Collector, Chengalpattu; Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan, MLA, Chengalpattu. Nissan Motor India representative and the HiH team also participated in the event.

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Guided by our global vision of ‘People First’, Nissan India has been working on numerous CSR initiatives in the areas of community development, road safety, health, and well-being, and promoting equity by benefiting the most disadvantaged and marginalised groups. The new and renovated infrastructure at the hospital will serve a large number of Tamil Nadu residents and is a significant step forward in strengthening healthcare access and making it more inclusive and efficient.”