2025 INFINITI QX50 Pricing Announced

The luxurious and refined 2025 INFINITI QX50 is set to hit showrooms this month with a starting MSRP of $43,000. The model is now streamlined into three well-equipped trims: PURE, LUXE, and SPORT, each featuring standard INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

Included with every 2025 QX50 is INFINITI Premium Care, an integrated maintenance program offering 36 months or 22,500 miles of routine service, such as oil changes and tire rotations, ensuring top-tier client satisfaction.

The QX50 PURE, priced at $43,000, comes with a suite of active safety features, including Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Lane Departure Warning. It also boasts 19-inch wheels, a power liftgate, wireless charging, and dual touchscreens with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

At $46,300, the QX50 LUXE adds a panoramic moonroof, leather-appointed seats, heated front seats, and a memory function for the driver’s seat and mirrors.

The top-tier QX50 SPORT, starting at $51,200, stands out with 20-inch dark-painted wheels, sporty design elements, LED fog lights, a Bose 12-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, and enhanced interior lighting.