Mercedes Recalls G-Class Models for Rear Door Latch Issue

Mercedes-Benz USA has announced a recall of select G 550 and G 63 models due to a faulty rear passenger-side door latch. The issue affects vehicles that previously underwent a latch replacement during a safety recall or service visit.

The problem stems from defective components that may prevent the door from securely latching, leading to the risk of the door unexpectedly opening while driving. Additionally, attempting to open the door with excessive force while the child safety lock is activated may deform internal components, making it impossible to open the door from inside.

Mercedes traced the issue back to a design defect and tolerance variances in the latch, leading to this recall. The recall affects 134 G-Class vehicles in the U.S., produced between August 2018 and December 2022. Mercedes has since updated the latch assembly for future models, with notifications to owners expected by September 30, 2024.

