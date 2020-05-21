Nissan has launched a virtual showroom for its vehicles in India. This is the company’s biggest move for enhancing purchase experience since December 2013, when it started accepting bookings for its vehicles online.

Currently, Nissan sells only two models in India, the Kicks premium B-SUV and the GT-R supercar. The company has put up only the Kicks on display in its virtual showroom. Visitors can get a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s exterior and interior in the virtual showroom. Viewers can also get a brief explanation of the product’s various exterior and interior features by clicking on the ‘+’ sign on them. It is also possible to view the model in all the available colours.

Announcing the Nissan virtual showroom in India, below is what Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan, said:

We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer-centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers’ location through a Virtual Showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey. It allows our customers to experience and own our products with complete confidence, convenience and with zero physical contact.”

In the future, we could see Nissan putting up an online configurator that allows customers to view vehicles in the configuration they desire. As for the just-launched virtual showroom, that platform should see the addition of the upcoming sub-4 metre SUV that is expected to be called Magnite in the coming months. Nissan may launch the Magnite sometime in the third quarter of the year (July-September 2020).

