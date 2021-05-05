Maruti Vitara Brezza Overtaken by Hyundai Venue on Sales Charts

The sub-compact SUV space continues to be the most crowded and one of the most fiercely contested automotive segments in the Indian market right now. With as many as nine different offerings across a wide range of price points, customers are literally spoilt for options and that makes the competition that much more fierce. While the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza usually remains undeterred from the top position in this segment, this time, it was the Hyundai Venue that emerged as the best selling sub-compact SUV for April 2021.

Hyundai sold 11,245 units of the Venue in April 2021, making it the second best-selling SUV and the most sold sub-compact SUV for April 2021. In fact, it featured 9th on the list of the top 10 most sold cars in April 2021. The only other sub-compact SUV to feature on this list was the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in 10th position with 11,220 units. The Venue thus manages to edge ahead with just 25 additional units. In fact, the Hyundai Venue has consistently been trading top positions in the sub-compact SUV space with the likes of the Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet.

Sl. No Vehicle Units 1 Maruti WagonR 18,656 2 Maruti Swift 18,316 3 Maruti Alto 17,303 4 Maruti Baleno 16,384 5 Maruti Dzire 14,073 6 Hyundai Creta 12,463 7 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 11,540 8 Maruti Eeco 11,469 9 Hyundai Venue 11,245 10 Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,220

One of the reasons for the Venue's popularity is that it is available with as many as three engines and four gearbox options, spread across a wide price range. There's a 83hp/114Nm 1.2L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine; a 120hp/172Nm 1.0L three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 100hp/240Nm 1.5L, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Gearbox options include a 5-speed and 6-speed manual along with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Apart from being offered with a wide range of powertrain options, in typical Hyundai fashion, the Venue is also much more generously equipped in terms of features than the Vitara Brezza.

That said, it must be noted that the Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only SUV with just one engine option. Despite crucially missing a diesel engine, that the Brezza comes so close to the Venue speaks volumes about its popularity. The Maruti Vitara Brezza is solely powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 105hp and 138Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It is the brand value of Maruti Suzuki and a hassle-free ownership experience that still helps the Brezza bring in the numbers.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza currently range between INR 7.39 lakh and INR 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, prices for the Hyundai Venue range between INR 6.86 lakh and INR 11.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Both sub-compact SUVs are priced very competitively against each other. The Vitara Brezza is a clear customer favorite but it is the Venue that comes across as a better package with more potent engine options, much more features and perhaps with better style as well.

