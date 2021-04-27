Made-in-India Nissan Magnite Now On Sale in South Africa

Pre-bookings of the Nissan Magnite are now underway in the South African market. The SA-spec Magnite will be sold at a base price of R 256,999 (INR 13,35,550.16) and will be available only with the HR10DET 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum of 99PS and 160Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT unit. Claimed fuel consumption is pegged at 5.2-litre/100 km for the manual and 6.0-litre/100 km for the CVT model.

Speaking on the introduction of the Nissan Magnite, Stefan Haasbroek, Marketing Director, Nissan South Africa said -

In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation and enriching experiences, we thought it fitting to have a launch that supports this narrative. Our market is bold, self-driven with go-for-it attitudes aligning to what the Nissan Magnite embodies. We are excited to finally have the Nissan Magnite on our South African shores and we cannot wait for you to experience it for yourself.

The SA-spec Magnite will be sold in just two trims - Acenta and Acenta Plus, with both versions offering the two transmission choices. Both the trims offer the below equipment as standard -

Two-tone 16-inch alloys

Body-coloured bumpers

Chrome handles

Electric-folding mirrors

Keyless entry

Push-button start

6-speaker sound system

7-inch TFT instrument cluster display

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Automatic aircon

Cruise control

Leather steering wheel

LED DRLs

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD and BAS

Vehicle Dynamic Control

Hill Start Assist

Reverse camera

Rear parking sensors

Furthermore, the top-spec Acenta Plus trim even features bi-LED headlights and a standard surround-view camera system instead of the reverse display on the lower-priced variant. There are six colour options available on the SA-spec Magnite include - Storm White, Blade Silver and Vivid Blue with the remaining three, Pearl White, Blade Silver and Metallic Red being contrasted by an Onyx Black roof.

Nissan Magnite Price in South Africa

Nissan Magnite 1.0T Acenta R 256,999 Nissan Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT R 280,100 Nissan Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus R 282,600 Nissan Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT R 305,700

In South Africa, the Magnite is sold with a 6 year/150 000 km standard warranty along with a 3 year/30 000 km service plan.

