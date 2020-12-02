Nissan has finally launched the much awaited Magnite sub-compact SUV for an introductory starting price of INR 4.99 lakh, going up to INR 9.35 lakh for the top-end petrol-automatic variant. The introductory prices are applicable till December 31st, 2020. Yes, that makes the Magnite the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country and that's particularly important for Nissan as this is a make-or-break product for them. Nissan is offering the Magnite in four variants - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium - and here's the detailed Nissan Magnite price list for each of the variants.

XE XL XV XV Premium 1.0-litre NA Petrol With MT INR 4.99 lakh INR 5.99 lakh INR 6.68 lakh INR 7.55 lakh 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol With MT INR 6.99 lakh INR 7.68 lakh INR 8.45 lakh 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol With CVT INR 7.89 lakh INR 8.58 lakh INR 8.58 lakh

Nissan Magnite Engine Options

The Magnite will be powered by two 1.0L petrol engines in India. The lower-spec naturally aspirated B4D dual-VVT 1.0-liter petrol engine produces 72hp. This engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In fact, this is the same engine that does duty on the Renault Triber. The higher-spec engine is the HRA0 turbo-charged 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces peak power of 95hp. This engine comes mated to either the 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The Magnite however does not have the best-in-class figures in terms of engine output and that could be a let down for some.

Also Read : 2021 Nissan X-Terra Unveiled; Is This Fortuner-Rival Coming To India?

Nissan Magnite Exterior Design

The Magnite is a really handsome looking car, particularly because of its contoured surfacing all around. The face inherently looks like a Datsun because the Magnite essentially started life as a Datsun car. The ultra-slim LED headlamps and the L-shaped LED DRLs on the bumper add a lot of flair to the look of the car. The wide, protruding shoulder line also looks particularly very attractive. The Magnite justifies its SUV looks with generous body cladding all around and skid plates on the front and rear bumper. The alloy wheels also boast a very smart design.

Nissan Magnite Interior Design

The Magnite isn't as flamboyant on the inside as it is on the outside. The dashboard still has a pretty likeable design with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen taking center stage. Below the touchscreen, the climate control system looks pretty similar to one used in the Renault Triber. The hexagonal AC vents add a bit of quirk to the otherwise plain interiors. To jazz things up a little more, Nissan has equipped the Magnite with a 7-inch fully digital TFT colour instrument cluster and even wireless charging. However, it must be noted that the interiors do feel a little less premium when compared to some of its rivals, but that is where the cost cutting has been done.

Some of the other highlight features of the Magnite include :

LED bi-projector headlamps

LED DRLs and fog lamps

Cruise control

360-degree camera

First-in-segment wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice recognition functionality

Steering-mounted audio controls

Automatic climate control and much more.

Nissan Magnite Price and Competition

The Magnite joins the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs in India which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport. The Nissan Magnite price undercuts the price of all of them and it is a very good value-for-money product if you really want a sub-compact SUV but do not have the budget for the more expensive ones. It even undercuts the entry-level price of most premium hatchbacks barring the Tata Altroz and that’s a huge plus point.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.