2021 Nissan X-Terra Unveiled; Is This Fortuner-Rival Coming To India?

The full-size SUV segment only recently saw the addition of the MG Gloster in India. It has otherwise been quite stagnant with just the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas G4 for quite a few years. Nissan has now unveiled the new 2021 X-Terra SUV for the Middle East and South East Asian countries, but before you ask it, no this is not coming to India. Still, here's what this Fortuner-rival is all about, only if it made it to India.

The 2021 Nissan X-Terra is actually a facelift for the Terra SUV that is sold in ASEAN countries. Based on the same platform as the Navara pick-up truck, the updated model gets revised exterior and interior design. The new X-Terra gets a heavily reworked front end with a rather huge V-motion grille and chrome garnishes. The new bumper is boldly sculpted and the LED headlamps look great too. At the rear, the tail lamps have been mildly reprofiled along with a new bumper and yes, a healthy dose of chrome.

The interiors however have been thoroughly reworked and there's a passing resemblance to the India-spec Nissan Kicks too. The black and grey cabin contrasts well with the high quality leather upholstery. Nissan has even debuted a segment-first 'zero gravity' seats on the X-Terra, which elevate the comfort level for the front and middle row passengers with reduced fatigue over longer distances. It even gets acoustic glass for its windows for improved sound insulation.

Other feature highlights of the 2021 X-Terra include a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch TFT MID, Bose sound system, flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel, an 11-inch flip down screen for the passengers at the rear, wireless charging and much more. The X-Terra is a proper full-size SUV with three row seating and a 50:50 split third row seats. It is also well loaded with active safety features such as lane departure warning, cross traffic alert, intelligent driver alert, blind spot warning and intelligent forward collision warning.

Under the hood, the X-Terra has a 2.5L, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 165hp and 241Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The numbers are slightly down when compared to the diesel-powered full-size SUVs here in India. But you can expect pretty decent off-road ability from this SUV as it comes equipped with electronic locking rear differential, brake limited slip differential, hill descent control and hill start assist. Closer to home, Nissan is prepping for the launch of the all-new Magnite, their make-or-break product in India.

